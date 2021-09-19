Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,089 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

NYSE FAF traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $67.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,325. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $71.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.52.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

