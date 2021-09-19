Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 28.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,794 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 39.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 53.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 21,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of HTA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,524,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,282. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.49. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.