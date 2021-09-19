Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Short Interest Update

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the August 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,434,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MINE stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21,318,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,356,609. Minerco has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Minerco Company Profile

Minerco, Inc is a cutting-edge brand management and holding company, which specializes in the development of beverage, entertainment, and related ancillary brands. Its brands include VitaminFIZZ, and The Herbal Collection. The company was founded on June 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Katy, TX.

