Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) Short Interest Update

Minerco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MINE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the August 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,434,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MINE stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21,318,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,356,609. Minerco has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
Minerco Company Profile
