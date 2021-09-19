Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Reaches Market Cap of $28.15 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for approximately $385.65 or 0.00814250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $28.15 million and approximately $43,664.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00071505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00120880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.45 or 0.00176189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.22 or 0.07001739 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,408.11 or 1.00095709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.27 or 0.00849337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 72,996 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.