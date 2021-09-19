Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,834 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,336,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,344,000 after purchasing an additional 54,406 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,805,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average is $72.91. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.66 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.64%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.