Mission Wealth Management LP Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,033,000 after acquiring an additional 84,168 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after acquiring an additional 61,979 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,985,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,956.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 43,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 42,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $320.44 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $221.60 and a 52-week high of $323.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.46 and its 200-day moving average is $308.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

