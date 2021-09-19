Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $205,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,989,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,082,000 after purchasing an additional 235,224 shares during the period. Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

MS opened at $101.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $105.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

