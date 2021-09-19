Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New $205,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $101.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $185.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $105.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

