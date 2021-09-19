Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New $254,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

