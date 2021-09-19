Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 112 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,094,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 260,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,064,000 after buying an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,126,000. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $88.99 and a one year high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.62 and its 200 day moving average is $123.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

