Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 6,626 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Gogo were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth $757,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth $131,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 22.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the period. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

