Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $226,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.57.

HCA opened at $258.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

