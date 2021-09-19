Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $226,000 Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.57.

In related news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $258.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

