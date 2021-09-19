Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, a growth of 110.1% from the August 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MIELY stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $33.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MIELY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mitsubishi Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi Electric in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

