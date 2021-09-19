Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 248,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.94. 16,980,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,673. The company has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.35.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

