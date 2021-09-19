MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $590.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $505.00 to $590.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $506.99 on Friday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $205.00 and a fifty-two week high of $515.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.19 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $4,204,066.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,267 shares of company stock worth $74,255,920. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

