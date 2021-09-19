Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 18.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NS Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNST opened at $94.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

