Mooncoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $140.00 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.03 or 0.00373557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000610 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

