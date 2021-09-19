Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 4,814 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 19.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,166,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,807,000 after acquiring an additional 291,748 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 303,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6,944.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 69,449 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $332,000.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.19 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $22.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15.

