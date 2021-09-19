Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,033,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 119,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

PHG opened at $47.02 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.