Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Evergy by 35.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Evergy by 17.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 211,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after acquiring an additional 31,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Evergy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.20 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

