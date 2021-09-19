Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 140,264 Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 140,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.10% of Audacy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,984,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $699,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Audacy alerts:

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,051,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,480.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Field purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,292,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of AUD stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Audacy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $6.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $489.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Audacy Profile

Audacy, Inc engages in the provision of media and entertainment services. Its portfolio includes radio stations, markets, media brands, events, and case studies. The firm creates live, original events, as well as large-scale concerts, intimate live performances with big artists on small stages, and crafted food and beverage events.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.