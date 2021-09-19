Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DISCA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,985,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1,206.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 94,393 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in Discovery during the second quarter worth $2,936,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $26.88 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

