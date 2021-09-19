Morgan Stanley Cuts Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $73.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SR. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet cut Spire from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.38.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 1.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Spire by 3.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Spire by 63.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

