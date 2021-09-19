Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the August 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:MSD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 29,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,637. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $9.70.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.