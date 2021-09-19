Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,653,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,120,794. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $45.86 and a 52-week high of $105.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $185.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

