Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €317.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays set a €289.00 ($340.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €278.17 ($327.25).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

