Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Position Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $166.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.06. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $167.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.