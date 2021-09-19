Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Trading Up 8.5%

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s stock price was up 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,459,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NBRV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 210.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,368.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

