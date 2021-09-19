Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Update

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the August 15th total of 281,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCTKF remained flat at $$38.55 during trading on Friday. Nabtesco has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

