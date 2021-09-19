Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Position Reduced by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 96.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Nasdaq by 50.8% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $2.53 on Friday, hitting $192.90. 1,263,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,344. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $199.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.04.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

