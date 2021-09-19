National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 510 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,810 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 85,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $133.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.89 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.67.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

