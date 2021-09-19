National Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 121.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in PPG Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 116,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,448,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in PPG Industries by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 44,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $146.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.40. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

