National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BioNTech by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

BNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BioNTech from $111.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $359.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of -1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.85 and its 200-day moving average is $226.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. BioNTech’s revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

