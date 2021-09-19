National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Pitney Bowes worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 122.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 584,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 183.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBI opened at $6.98 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 2.68.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

