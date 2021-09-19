National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 61.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Sysco by 529.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 906,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $58,630,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY stock opened at $76.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average is $78.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

