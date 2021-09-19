National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price objective (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,567.06.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,592.88 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,666.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,596.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,483.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

