National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,878.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,748.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,569.59. The stock has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -37,564.60 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $966.74 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00.
In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have commented on MELI. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.
MercadoLibre Company Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
