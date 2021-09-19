National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$13.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AYA. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark lifted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$2.27 and a 52 week high of C$11.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$935.15 million and a PE ratio of -750.00.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

