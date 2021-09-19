National Bank Financial Trims Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Target Price to C$97.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$97.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CP. UBS Group lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$98.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$106.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$255.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$85.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$57.17 billion and a PE ratio of 17.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$90.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$228.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$77.41 and a 52 week high of C$100.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

