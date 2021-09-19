National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 197,329.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323,621 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter worth $11,563,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 330.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 108,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,791,000 after acquiring an additional 101,156 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at $999,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34.

NGG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

