National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Grid by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in National Grid by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in National Grid by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in National Grid by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 83,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $66.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.