National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.
Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
