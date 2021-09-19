National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.