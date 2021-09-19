Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the August 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,028,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after buying an additional 43,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 38.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRP opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $250.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.63. Natural Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.37.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.