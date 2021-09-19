Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Natus Medical worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ NTUS opened at $25.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.07 million, a P/E ratio of 639.66 and a beta of 0.52. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $115.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 0.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

