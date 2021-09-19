Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nautilus Biotechnology.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NAUT stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,080. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.97.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain bought 11,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $90,276.39. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 335,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,038.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 47,777 shares of company stock worth $367,204.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAUT. Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,716,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $660,000. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

