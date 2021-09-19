Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Cap of $29.83 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000875 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $29.83 million and $608,913.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005270 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00031127 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00031240 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,646,256 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

