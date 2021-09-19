Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) Short Interest Update

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 584,900 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 923,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UEPS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1,007.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 1,628,586 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5,883.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,493,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 1,468,741 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 3,433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 234,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UEPS stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $259.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The business had revenue of $34.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

