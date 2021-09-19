NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. NetScout Systems also posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetScout Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

NTCT stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.91. 1,353,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.15, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,420.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Read More: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.