New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 5,089 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Nordic American Tankers worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. 32.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

NYSE:NAT opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.58. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 103.66%. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NAT shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.